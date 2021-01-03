SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist RICHARD FORTUS

This Thursday, January 7th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to guitarist Phil Campbell (Guns N' Roses, The Dead Daisies, Love Spit Love) live on YouTube.

"On January 7th 2021 (feels good to say that) at 2pm PST on my YouTube channel, Todd Dammit Kerns Talks To... Richard Fortus from Guns N' Roses," begins Kerns. "Richard is an amazing talent and a great man. I’m honored to have Richard as the first guest of a new year full of hope and optimism. Here’s to 2021 being the best ever! See you Thursday! Artwork, as always, by the ever amazing Scooter Magee! CHiPs - Ponch and John! The musical no one necessarily needed but, let’s be honest, now you can’t wait to hear it."

In December 2020, Todd Kerns hosted a video chat with Richard Fortus' GN'R bandmate, bassist Duff McKagan, which can be seen below.

Check out both McKagan and Fortus in Guns N’ Roses - Not In This Lifetime Selects from Exit 111 Festival at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee on October 13, 2019.

Songs performed:

"Live And Let Die" (Paul McCartney)

"Shadow Of Your Love"

"Black Hole Sun" (Soundgarden)

"Knockin' On Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan)

"Paradise City"