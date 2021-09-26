SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With KK'S PRIEST Vocalist TIM "RIPPER" OWENS

This Thursday, September 30th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to Tim "Ripper" Owens (KK's Priest, Judas Priest, Iced Earth) on YouTube.

"The Mark Wahlberg film Rock Star was loosely based on his stint with Priest," says Kerns. "One of the great voices in rock and an awesome dude. Art by the great Scooter Magee."

Tim "Ripper" Owens replaced Rob Halford as the singer of Judas Priest in 1996. He would record two studio albums and two live albums, in addition to receiving a Grammy nomination in 1999 for the song "Bullet Train", before Halford returned to the band in 2003.

KK's Priest, the band comprised of renowned former Judas Priest guitarist, K.K. Downing and former vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, will release their album, Sermons Of The Sinner, via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records on October 1.

Fans are able to pre-order the debut album in various configurations including an exclusive limited edition autographed Metal Vinyl (Silver Disc) with bonus CD Album, via the band’s online store here. The album can be pre-saved via all global digital streaming partners as well.

KK’s Priest also features Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

“Raise Your Fists” video:

"Brothers Of The Road":

"Sermons Of The Sinner" video:

"Hellfire Thunderbolt" video: