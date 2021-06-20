SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With MSG Vocalist ROBIN MCAULEY

This Thursday, June 24th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to Robin McAuley (McAuley Schenker Group, Black Swan, Raiding The Rock Vault) on YouTube.

"Robin is a good friend and a man I admire a great deal," says Todd. "Artwork by the unparalleled Scooter Magee."

Robin McAuley has released another taste of his new solo album, Standing On The Edge, with a performance video for "Thy Will Be Done". Watch below.

McAuley showcases the desire of the respected Irish rock singer to make a strong musical statement in a period that was more creative than ever for him.

After reemerging on the recording side of the music industry with guest spots on Michael Schenker Fest albums and fronting the hard rock supergroup Black Swan, McAuley is feeling invigorated and ready to explore even more creative output, letting the world see that his voice is as powerful as ever.

Standing On The Edge, out now, can be ordered on CD/Ltd. Ed. Crystal Color LP/Digital, here.

Tracklisting:

"Thy Will Be Done"

"Standing On The Edge"

"Late December"

"Do You Remember"

"Say Goodbye"

"Chosen Few"

"Run Away"

"Supposed To Do Now"

"Wanna Take A Ride"

"Like A Ghost"

"Running Out Of Time"

"Thy Will Be Done" video:

"Wanna Take A Ride":

"Say Goodbye":

"Standing On The Edge" video: