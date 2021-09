SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With STEVEN ADLER Bassist TANYA O’CALLAGHAN

This Thursday, September 9th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to Tanya O'Callaghan (Steven Adler, Dee Snider) on YouTube.

"Tanya O’Callaghan the Irish bass playing force to be reckoned with who has played with everyone from Dee Snider from Twisted Sister to Steven Adler from Guns N Roses," states Kerns. "She came up playing bass in the Riverdance show. Don’t get much more Irish than that! She is a passionate animal activist snd basically a superhero! Artwork by the great Scooter Magee."

Check out Tanya O'Callaghan's 2021 showreel: