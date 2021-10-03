SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET

This Thursday, October 7th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to Michael Sweet (Stryper, Boston, Sunbomb) on YouTube.

"Michael is a great friend and an Uber talent," says Todd. "Very much looking forward to this! Artwork by the always amazing Scooter Magee."

Todd Kerns can be seen in the video for "Radio", from Michael Sweet's seventh solo album, One Sided War, released in 2016 via Rat Pak Records.