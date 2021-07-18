SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With TESLA Guitarist DAVE RUDE

This Thursday, July 22nd, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to Dave Rude (Tesla) on YouTube.

"Dave and I are good friends and you can tell by how silly our conversation gets," says Todd. "Love Dave. He’s a monster talent in a band that is one of my all time favs. He also has an amazing solo career you should check out. Artwork as always by the ever amazing Scooter Magee."

After an 18-month hiatus that the world has taken from live concerts due to the Covid-19 lockdown, America’s multi-platinum rock band, Tesla, is announcing their return to performing live concerts with the Let's Get Real! tour - kicking off August 5th in Grants Pass, Oregon. The tour will include shows with legendary artists Styx, Kid Rock, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and will continue until November 2021 - hitting the continental US and Mexico.

Tickets and special VIP Soundcheck packages are on sale now at TeslaTheBand.com.

Tour dates (more dates to be added):

August

5 - Grants Pass, OR - Josephine County Fairgrounds

6 - Grand Ronde, OR - Spirit Mountain Casino

9 - Sturgis, SD - Full Throttle Saloon

11 - Harris, MI - Island Resort & Casino

12 - Harris, MI - Island Resort & Casino

14 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino & Hotel: Back Waters Stage

15 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mt Pleasant, MI (with Kid Rock)

18 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair (with Styx)

20 - Island Lake, IL - Bands in the Sand at 3D Sideouts

21 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

24 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre

25 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center

27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

September

16 - Roanoke, VA - Dr Pepper Park

17 - Ocean City, MD - O.C. Bike Fest

19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

21 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

23 - Mansfield,MA - Xfinity Center (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

27 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

October

1 - Irvine, CA - Fivepoint Amphitheatre (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

16 - Pigeon Forge, TN - Monsters on the Mountain Festival

25 - 30 -Quintana Roo MX - The Sands 2021 at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort

November

5 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

6 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

13 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

14 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

19 - Bossier City, LA - Century Link Center (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

20 - Tupelo, MS - BancorpSouth Arena (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)