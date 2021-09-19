SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With TYPE O NEGATIVE Drummer JOHNNY KELLY

This Thursday, September 23rd, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig, Quiet Riot) on YouTube.

"I am such a HUGE Type O fan," says Todd. "It is such an honor being able to call Johnny a friend. Artwork by the ever great Scooter Magee."

Johnny Kelly joined Type O Negative in 1993, replacing Sal Abruscato, and stayed with the band until vocalist / bassist Peter Steele passed away in 2010.

Kelly appeared on four Type O Negative studio albums: October Rust (1996), World Coming Down (1999), Life Is Killing Me (2003), and Dead Again (2007).

"My Girlfriend's Girlfriend":

"Everything Dies":

"I Don't Wanna Be Me":

"September Sun":