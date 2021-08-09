SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With VIXEN Guitarist BRITT LIGHTNING

This Thursday, August 12th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to Britt Lightning (Vixen, Jaded, Paradise Kitty) on YouTube.

In 2017, Britt Lightning replaced Gina Stile as the guitarist in Vixen. "That's right, the legendary shredder, who is also the Musical Director at Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp," says Kerns.

Learn more about Britt Lightning, and her love for Gibson guitars, in the video below: