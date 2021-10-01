SLASH Donates Autographed Top Hat, Electric Guitar Pack To Benefit Kitten Rescue; Bid Now!

Guns N' Roses guitar legend, Slash, has donated an autographed top hat and electric guitar pack to benefit Los Angeles-based rescue organization, Kitten Rescue. The Fur Ball Silent Auction is live now.

"Anyone can bid on our fabulous silent auction items or purchase raffle tickets from their mobile device or computer. All of the items are donated by generous supporters, so 100% of the profits will go towards saving homeless animals!"

As distinctive and iconic as the guitarist himself, this Slash autographed top hat, an astoundingly unique piece of hard rock memorabilia, will complete any music fan's collection. Slash, one or rock 'n' roll's coolest cats, legend for his guitar playing with Guns N' Roses, is a long-time animal rights supporter. With this donation to the auction, he helps Kitten Recue with its mission of finding loving homes for homeless cats and kittens. This item may be shipped to any destination for an additional cost TBD or picked up in Los Angeles. Bid here.

From this iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist, most famous for his iconic guitar solos in Guns N' Roses, The Slash Appetite Les Paul Special-II Electric Guitar Performance Pack is an incredible all-inclusive package for beginners and pros alike. Designed to sate your appetite for destruction, the pack features a Slash-designed Les Paul Special-II in classic Appetite Amber finish with premium gig bag, plus a 15-watt Slash "Snakepit" amp with 2 channels, a full-EQ section and headphone output, custom Slash signature picks and free online lessons from eMedia. This item may be picked up in Los Angeles. Bid here.

The auction and raffle end on Wednesday, October 6 at 7 PM, PDT. Register here and start shopping.