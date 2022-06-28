SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS - 4 Album To Make VR Debut in Soundscape; Video Trailer

Groove Science Studios, creator of the longest-running virtual reality music platform Soundscape VR (SVR), announces the addition of Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators “Live At Studios 60” to its Magic Mirror Musical Metaverse.

Starting today, music fans can experience the debut of all ten songs from Slash and the band’s new Gibson Records LP, 4, in Soundscape VR’s musical metaverse, a dynamic virtual concert world that captures the band’s unforgettable melodies, soaring vocals, and guitar riffs that will blow your mind.

“I'm really excited about this cool VR interpretation of our live performance at Studios 60,” says Slash. “It's a new and immersive visual that gives it a great ‘in the room’ feel."

“It’s a milestone for SVR to showcase legendary artists like Slash,” Soundscape VR Founder and Creator Eric Alexander explained. “Artists everywhere are seeing SVR & Magic Mirror as the ultimate digital presentation of their art, giving their fans a totally original experience built for the highest levels of immersion. Soundscape continues to lead the world in the exploration & display of the most advanced musical metaverse technologies.”

With the global AR, and VR market expected to grow to 209.2 billion by the end of 2022, music fans from around the world are participating in a completely new and shared sonic-visual experience that is designed to scale infinitely with no limit to the number of participants. Soundscape VR’s Magic Mirror is a platform for artists to position their music in an immersive and shared fast-growing digital space that combines virtual reality, augmented reality, and the Internet.

Avatar customizations are now available for users to personalize their own virtual appearance including new hairstyles, outfits, and more. And a new version of SVR’s Sonic AI now helps shape experiences and the worlds like never before. Armed with their avatars, users can explore immersive, audio-reactive worlds like “Twilight Thicket” while rocking out to Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. Twilight Thicket is one of six worlds that comprise the Soundscape VR music metaverse.

To experience exclusive Magic Mirror performances, users can download SVR for FREE from Steam VR and Oculus Home. For more information about upcoming Magic Mirror content and events in virtual reality, users are encouraged to follow the company on social media and visit the website where a complete compendium of available Magic Mirror content is also available.

Soundscape VR is the musical metaverse, home of hyper-immersive visual arts and sound experiences. As a music, arts, and gaming VR platform since 2014, Soundscape VR continues to enable a new generation of live concerts, music experiences, and sound visualization that is paving the way for the next technological expansion of the music industry. Soundscape VR is not only the most advanced metaverse, but also the purest, with no ads, no corporate sponsorship, and no data theft; just the world's most cutting-edge audiovisual experiences, available free.

In SVR’s virtual worlds, friends from across the globe can listen, fly, paint, explore, watch, dance, compete and more - together in a sonic-visual adventure functioning as a 24/7 music festival. SVR's Sonic AI allows partakers to visualize any genre of music, automatically, from Electronic to Jazz, deeply integrating the music into the audio-reactive environments. Engineered by an independent collective of artists, musicians and developers to be the premier destination for musical and artistic virtual reality metaverse content, SVR is regarded as one of the most immersive and technically impressive virtual reality apps in the world.

Soundscape VR, Artist Link, and Magic Mirror are part of the Soundscape Universe, a collection of virtual, mixed, and augmented reality software developed by Groove Science Studios (GSS).