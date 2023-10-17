SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS Announce "The River Is Rising - Rest Of The World Tour 2024"; MAMMOTH WVH To Support On Select Dates

Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have confirmed a massive run of 2024 international dates. The newly announced The River Is Rising - Rest Of The World Tour ’24 will kick off with the band’s return to Mexico City’s Pepsi Centre WTC, and will see SMKC hit 20 countries, and 31 cities across the globe.

General on sale for tickets begins Friday, October 20 at 10 AM, local time, but fans can access pre-sale tickets from Thursday, October 19 at 10 AM, local time by signing up here. For tickets, pre-sale access and more information, visit slashonline.com/tour/.

SMKC’s 2024 international dates mark some of the band’s biggest headlining shows since the 2022 release of 4, which has generated some of the most positive critical accolades in the group’s history.

Tour dates:

January

23 - Pepsi Center WTC - Mexico City, Mexico

26 - Chamorro City Hall - Bogota, Colombia

29 - Arena Hall - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

31 - Espaco Unimed - São Paulo, Brazil

February

1 - Qualistage - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

4 - Pepsi on Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil

7 - Antel Arena - Montevideo, Uruguay

13 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile

March

2 - Namba Hatch - Osaka, Japan

4 - Zepp DiverCity Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan

5 - Zepp DiverCity Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan

28 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

30 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

31 - City Hall - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom

April

2 - AO Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

3 - Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

5 - Wembley Arena - London, United Kingdom

8 - Mitsubishi Hall - Düsseldorf, Germany

9 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands

11 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany

12 - KB Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark

15 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany

16 - Spodek - Katowice, Poland

18 - Hall P - BVV Exhibition - Brno, Czechia

19 - MVM Dome - Budapest, Hungary

22 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy

23 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland

25 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

26 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

29 - Zenith - Paris, France

(Photo - Ross Halfin)