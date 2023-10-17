SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS Announce "The River Is Rising - Rest Of The World Tour 2024"; MAMMOTH WVH To Support On Select Dates
October 17, 2023, an hour ago
Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have confirmed a massive run of 2024 international dates. The newly announced The River Is Rising - Rest Of The World Tour ’24 will kick off with the band’s return to Mexico City’s Pepsi Centre WTC, and will see SMKC hit 20 countries, and 31 cities across the globe.
General on sale for tickets begins Friday, October 20 at 10 AM, local time, but fans can access pre-sale tickets from Thursday, October 19 at 10 AM, local time by signing up here. For tickets, pre-sale access and more information, visit slashonline.com/tour/.
SMKC’s 2024 international dates mark some of the band’s biggest headlining shows since the 2022 release of 4, which has generated some of the most positive critical accolades in the group’s history.
Tour dates:
January
23 - Pepsi Center WTC - Mexico City, Mexico
26 - Chamorro City Hall - Bogota, Colombia
29 - Arena Hall - Belo Horizonte, Brazil
31 - Espaco Unimed - São Paulo, Brazil
February
1 - Qualistage - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 - Pepsi on Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil
7 - Antel Arena - Montevideo, Uruguay
13 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile
March
2 - Namba Hatch - Osaka, Japan
4 - Zepp DiverCity Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan
5 - Zepp DiverCity Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan
28 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland
30 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom
31 - City Hall - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
April
2 - AO Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom
3 - Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom
5 - Wembley Arena - London, United Kingdom
8 - Mitsubishi Hall - Düsseldorf, Germany
9 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands
11 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany
12 - KB Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark
15 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany
16 - Spodek - Katowice, Poland
18 - Hall P - BVV Exhibition - Brno, Czechia
19 - MVM Dome - Budapest, Hungary
22 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy
23 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland
25 - Zenith - Munich, Germany
26 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
29 - Zenith - Paris, France
(Photo - Ross Halfin)