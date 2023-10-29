SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS Announces 2024 Australian Tour

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will bring The River Is Rising - Rest Of The World Tour ’24 to Australia in February. Confirmed dates are listed below

Sign up for Early Bird Presale tickets here. The Early Bird Presale begins Thursday, November 2nd at 12PM local time. General on sale commences Friday, November 3rd at 12PM local time.

This will be SMKC’s first Australian tour since 2019. It will feature special guests The Struts and Rose Tattoo. The tour is in support of SMKC’s latest album 4, which was released in early 2022. Venue info is as follows:

February

22 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia

24 - Hordern Pavilion - Sydney, Australia

25 - Riverstage - Brisbane, Australia

27 - John Cain Arena - Melbourne, Australia

The aforementioned Australian tour dates are in addition to the previously announced The River Is Rising - Rest Of The World Tour ’24 international dates. Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will visit 20 countries, and 31 cities across the globe.

January

23 - Pepsi Center WTC - Mexico City, Mexico

26 - Chamorro City Hall - Bogota, Colombia

29 - Arena Hall - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

31 - Espaco Unimed - São Paulo, Brazil

February

1 - Qualistage - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

4 - Pepsi on Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil

7 - Antel Arena - Montevideo, Uruguay

9 - Villa Crespo - Buenos Aires, Argentina

11 - Cosquin Rock - Cordoba, Argentina

13 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile

March

2 - Namba Hatch - Osaka, Japan

4 - Zepp DiverCity Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan

5 - Zepp DiverCity Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan

28 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

30 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

31 - City Hall - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom

April

2 - AO Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

3 - Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

5 - Wembley Arena - London, United Kingdom

8 - Mitsubishi Hall - Düsseldorf, Germany

9 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands

11 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany

12 - KB Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark

15 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany

16 - Spodek - Katowice, Poland

18 - Hall P - BVV Exhibition - Brno, Czechia

19 - MVM Dome - Budapest, Hungary

22 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy

23 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland

25 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

26 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

29 - Zenith - Paris, France

Check out the official music video for "The River Is Rising":

(Photo - Ross Halfin)