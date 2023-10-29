SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS Announces 2024 Australian Tour
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will bring The River Is Rising - Rest Of The World Tour ’24 to Australia in February. Confirmed dates are listed below
Sign up for Early Bird Presale tickets here. The Early Bird Presale begins Thursday, November 2nd at 12PM local time. General on sale commences Friday, November 3rd at 12PM local time.
This will be SMKC’s first Australian tour since 2019. It will feature special guests The Struts and Rose Tattoo. The tour is in support of SMKC’s latest album 4, which was released in early 2022. Venue info is as follows:
February
22 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia
24 - Hordern Pavilion - Sydney, Australia
25 - Riverstage - Brisbane, Australia
27 - John Cain Arena - Melbourne, Australia
The aforementioned Australian tour dates are in addition to the previously announced The River Is Rising - Rest Of The World Tour ’24 international dates. Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will visit 20 countries, and 31 cities across the globe.
January
23 - Pepsi Center WTC - Mexico City, Mexico
26 - Chamorro City Hall - Bogota, Colombia
29 - Arena Hall - Belo Horizonte, Brazil
31 - Espaco Unimed - São Paulo, Brazil
February
1 - Qualistage - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 - Pepsi on Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil
7 - Antel Arena - Montevideo, Uruguay
9 - Villa Crespo - Buenos Aires, Argentina
11 - Cosquin Rock - Cordoba, Argentina
13 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile
March
2 - Namba Hatch - Osaka, Japan
4 - Zepp DiverCity Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan
5 - Zepp DiverCity Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan
28 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland
30 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom
31 - City Hall - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
April
2 - AO Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom
3 - Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom
5 - Wembley Arena - London, United Kingdom
8 - Mitsubishi Hall - Düsseldorf, Germany
9 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands
11 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany
12 - KB Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark
15 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany
16 - Spodek - Katowice, Poland
18 - Hall P - BVV Exhibition - Brno, Czechia
19 - MVM Dome - Budapest, Hungary
22 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy
23 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland
25 - Zenith - Munich, Germany
26 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
29 - Zenith - Paris, France
Check out the official music video for "The River Is Rising":
(Photo - Ross Halfin)