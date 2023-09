Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators (SMKC) have announced their first concert in nearly two years.

The band are confirmed to perform on February 11 at the Cosquín Rock festival, which is taking place February 10-11 at at Aerodromo de Santa Maria de la Punilla in Cosquín, Córdoba Province.

For full festival details, head here.



(Photo - Ross Halfin)