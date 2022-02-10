SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS Guest On EDDIE TRUNK's Trunk Nation Virtual Invasion; Preview Videos Streaming

SiriusXM’s Eddie Trunk hosted a special Trunk Nation Virtual Invasion with Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, at SiriusXM’s Los Angeles studios. This special Trunk Nation, taped last week, will air on Friday, February 11 at 10 PM, ET on the Volume channel (106).

Eddie Trunk sits down with Slash and the band to discuss their new record, working during Covid, the new tour and more. This two-hour special will air on Friday night, or can be found anytime on demand on the SiriusXM App. Video clips and highlights from this interview, courtesy of SiriusXM Volume ‘Trunk Nation’, below.

Slash and Myles Kennedy talk about playing entire new record on tour:

Slash and Myles on working with country music producer Dave Cobb:

Slash on recording music during Covid:

Slash and Myles on the song, "The River is Rising":

(Photos - Jason Shaltz / SiriusXM)