SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS Joined By DUFF MCKAGAN For Performance Of GUNS N' ROSES' "Nightrain"; Video

Last night (Wednesday, February 9) at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington, Duff McKagan joined Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators on stage for a performance of the Guns N' Roses classic, "Nightrain". Fan-filmed video can be viewed below:

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators recently kicked off their US tour in support of their new album, 4. Remaining dates on The River Is Rising Tour are listed in the official poster below. Get your tickets now at this location.

On Friday, February 11 at 11 AM, PT / 2 PM, ET, Gibson will celebrate the release of 4 by hosting Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators: Live At Studios 60 - a special, exclusive livestream performance of the album in its entirety, available only on Facebook and YouTube.

Watch a new video trailer below:

4 is Slash’s fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Myles Kennedy (Vocals), Brent Fitz (Drums), Todd Kerns (Bass & Vocals) And Frank Sidoris (Guitar & Vocals).

A vibrant rock album fueled by memorable guitar hooks and compelling melodies, big choruses, and even bigger riffs; 4 builds on the legacy of Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators’ prior work. That sensibility comes through immediately on the opening track and first single, “The River Is Rising”. The group has unleashed “The River Is Rising” to radio. Watch the official video for “The River Is Rising”, shot on location in downtown Los Angeles with Gibson TV director Todd Harapiak, below.

Slash describes the creation of the song “The River Is Rising": “There’s two or three songs on the record that were written during the pandemic; everything else was written before. ‘The River Is Rising’ was one of the last songs I wrote before we started pre-production, and because it was so fresh and has a certain groove and energy to it, it was the first thing we really attacked. It’s the newest song on the record, and as for the double-time part, that was something that I came up with and tagged onto the end of the arrangement. Then when we were over at RCA, Dave Cobb suggested we do it right after the breakdown. So, we went straight into the fast part, and I just started doing the guitar solo over it. It was one of those things where we were jamming around, trying to fish out the arrangement, and it just happened.” While Myles Kennedy adds, “The lyric ultimately explores how humans can be brainwashed or indoctrinated by some sort of dangerous idea. Once we shot the demo back and forth a few times, I personally felt confident that we had the album opener. To me, it’s an important track.”

For 4, Slash and the band traveled across the country together to Nashville, TN, and recorded the new album at the historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile), revealing a stunning new sound and style all captured live in the studio. Cobb shared the band’s desire to lay down the tracks live, in the studio including guitar solos and vocals - a first for the group. The band’s previous albums over the last decade Apocalyptic Love, World on Fire, and Living The Dream have continued on an upward trajectory, all achieving Top 5 Billboard charting debuts in the U.S. and reaching the Top 10 on 12 major charts across the globe. To date, the three SMKC albums have now garnered 10 consecutive Top 5 Radio singles, spawned sold-out world tours, and have earned Slash and the band the best critical acclaim of their career.

The band has launched a DSP and physical pre-order in the following formats for 4, including a Deluxe Vinyl Box Set featuring a vinyl gatefold jacket in four colors (Black, Red, Blue, and Purple), randomly distributed inside a mirrored O-card. Each vinyl is 140g black vinyl and comes with a guitar pick, an Axe Heaven Custom Limited Edition 4 Slash Les Paul Mini-Guitar, CD softpack in one of the four colors above (also random), the O-card and a guitar pick, a Cassette Tape featuring an exclusive 4-song live rehearsal titled “Live Rehearsal Tape 5/28/21,” a 36-page photobook including an SMKC interview and handwritten lyrics, an embroidered sew-on patch, a Signed Lithograph (limited to the first 500 copies) and a pick tin with 4 custom Slash guitar picks. A Deluxe CD Box Set, a full album Cassette Tape, and Standard Vinyl and CD packages are also available. To view the full variety of 4 album packages available, go to Slashonline.com.

Tracklisting:

"The River Is Rising"

"Whatever Gets You By"

"C'est la Vie"

"The Path Less Followed"

"Actions Speak Louder Than Words"

"Spirit Love"

"Fill My World"

"April Fool"

"Call Off The Dogs"

"Fall Back To Earth"

"Call Off The Dogs":

"Fill My World":

"The River Is Rising" lyric video:

"The River Is Rising" official video: