SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS Perform AC/DC's "Highway To Hell" With WOLFGANG VAN HALEN; Video

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators brought Wolfgang Van Halen on stage to perform AC/DC classic, "Highway To Hell", during their show last night (Monday, April 29) at Zenith in Paris, France. Watch fan-filmed video below:

Earlier in the night, Wolfgang's Mammoth WVH - who were supporting Slash and co. - brought out Myles Kennedy for a performance of "Take A Bow". Watch video below: