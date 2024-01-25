SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS Perform GUNS N' ROSES Deep Cut "Don't Damn Me" Live On Opening Night Of 2024 Tour; Fan-Filmed Video
January 25, 2024, an hour ago
On January 23rd, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators kicked off The River Is Rising - Rest Of The World Tour ’24 in Mexico City, Mexico at Pepsi Center WTC.
The unexpected highlight of the 24-song set from SMKC was the live debut of "Don't Damn Me", featuring bassist Todd Kerns on lead vocals. Fan-filmed video of this momentous occasion can be enjoyed below. "Don't Damn Me" initially appeared on Use Your Illusion I, released by Guns N' Roses in 1991.
According to a 2021 Ultimate Classic Rock article, written by Bryan Rolli, "Don't Damn Me" holds the distinction of being the only song off Use Your Illusion I that GN'R has never played live. The reason, according to Slash, is purely utilitarian. "There’s just too many words," the guitarist said in a 2014 interview when asked if he would play the song with his new band featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. "You know, it’s a cool song and everything. I think even [with] Axl [Rose], we never did it because it was just too many words without a breath, and it just makes it really impossible to do it live."
The impossible became possible.
Compare with the original:
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - January 23, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Center WTC complete setlist:
"The River Is Rising"
"Driving Rain"
"Halo"
"Apocalyptic Love"
"Back From Cali"
"Whatever Gets You By"
"C'est la vie"
"Actions Speak Louder Than Words"
"Always On The Run" (Lenny Kravitz cover, Todd Kerns on vocals)
"Bent To Fly"
"Sugar Cane"
"Spirit Love"
"Speed Parade"
"We Will Roam"
"Don't Damn Me" (Guns N’ Roses cover, live debut, Todd Kerns on vocals)
"Fill My World"
"Wicked Stone"
"April Fool"
"Starlight"
"Doctor Alibi" (Todd Kerns on vocals)
"You're A Lie"
"World On Fire"
"Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be A Long, Long Time)" (Elton John cover)
"Anastasia"
"Rocket Man":
SMKC’s 2024 international dates mark some of the band’s biggest headlining shows since the 2022 release of 4, which has generated some of the most positive critical accolades in the group’s history. Remaining shows are as listed:
January
26 - Chamorro City Hall - Bogota, Colombia
29 - Arena Hall - Belo Horizonte, Brazil
31 - Espaco Unimed - São Paulo, Brazil
February
1 - Qualistage - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 - Pepsi on Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil
7 - Antel Arena - Montevideo, Uruguay
13 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile
March
2 - Namba Hatch - Osaka, Japan
4 - Zepp DiverCity Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan
5 - Zepp DiverCity Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan
28 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland
30 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom
31 - City Hall - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
April
2 - AO Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom
3 - Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom
5 - Wembley Arena - London, United Kingdom
8 - Mitsubishi Hall - Düsseldorf, Germany
9 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands
11 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany
12 - KB Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark
15 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany
16 - Spodek - Katowice, Poland
18 - Hall P - BVV Exhibition - Brno, Czechia
19 - MVM Dome - Budapest, Hungary
22 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy
23 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland
25 - Zenith - Munich, Germany
26 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
29 - Zenith - Paris, France
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will bring The River Is Rising - Rest Of The World Tour ’24 to Australia in February. This will be SMKC’s first Australian tour since 2019. Confirmed dates are listed below.
February
22 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia
24 - Hordern Pavilion - Sydney, Australia
25 - Riverstage - Brisbane, Australia
27 - John Cain Arena - Melbourne, Australia
Check out the official music video for "The River Is Rising":