SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS - Record Store Day Exclusive Out Saturday;Live Q&A To Air On Veeps On June 24

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators (SMKC) will release Live At Studios 60 - their first-ever double, live LP - which features band’s new album 4, and four additional songs, for Record Store Day this Saturday, June 18.

Recorded live in Los Angeles at Studios 60, the SMKC Live At Studios 60 double LP exclusive Record Store Day release is limited to only 2,250 copies. The full concert features SMKC’s new album 4 (Gibson Records/BMG) - which debuted as the #1 Most-Selling Hard Rock Album during release week and has earned the group the best critical acclaim of their caree.

Additional performances on the new live album include SMKC’s Top 5 Rock Radio Hits “You’re A Lie,” “World On Fire,” “Anastasia,” and “Driving Rain” in the double-vinyl package giving fans worldwide the chance to see SMKC’s electrifying live show.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Actions Speak Louder Than Words"

"Whatever Gets You By"

"C'est La Vie"

"The Path Less Followed"

Side B

"The River Is Rising"

"Spirit Love"

"Fill My World"

"April Fool"

Side C

"Call Off The Dogs"

"Fall Back To Earth"

"Driving Rain"

Side D

"You're A Lie"

"World On Fire"

"Anastasia"

On Friday, June 24 at 12 PM, PT, Slash will be answering fan questions Live on Veeps and at 12:30 PM, PT, there will be an encore airing of the global virtual concert, Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Live From Boston, which is now one of Veeps most successful live concerts to date.

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Live From Boston was shot on location at the group’s sold out House of Blues show. The full production, multi-camera virtual concert event gives fans around the globe the chance to see SMKC’s electrifying live show.

The setlist will include classic favorites, as well as brand new songs from their new album 4, (Gibson Records/BMG). Tickets for Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Live From Boston live only event are available via Veeps, fans can watch Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Live From Boston on the big screen via Apple TV and Roku, as well as on iOS and Android. Fans that purchased tickets to the first SMKC airing on Veeps, check your email for a special discount code.

(Photo - Ross Halfin)