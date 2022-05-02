SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS - Record Store Day Exclusive Release, Live At Studios 60, Available June 18

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators (SMKC) are set to release Live At Studios 60 - their first-ever double live LP, which features the band’s acclaimed new album 4, plus four additional songs from the group, for Record Store Day on June 18.

Recorded live in Los Angeles at Studios 60, the SMKC Live At Studios 60 double LP exclusive Record Store Day release is limited to only 2,250 copies.

The full concert features SMKC’s vibrant new album 4 (Gibson Records/BMG) - which debuted as the #1 Most-Selling Hard Rock Album in the US, as well as, landed at #1 on the Hard Music Albums Chart and #3 on Top Canadian Album Sales Chart in Canada during release week and has earned the group the best critical acclaim of their career.

Additional performances of the group’s Top 5 Rock Radio Hits including “You’re A Lie,” “World On Fire,” “Anastasia,” and “Driving Rain” are also included in the double vinyl package giving fans worldwide the chance to see SMKC’s electrifying live show.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Actions Speak Louder Than Words"

"Whatever Gets You By"

"C'est La Vie"

"The Path Less Followed"

Side B

"The River Is Rising"

"Spirit Love"

"Fill My World"

"April Fools"

Side C

"Call Off The Dogs"

"Fall Back To Earth"

"Driving Rain"

Side D

"You're A Lie"

"World On Fire"

"Anastasia"

