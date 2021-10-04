SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS Tease New Album

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have just uploaded an intriguing 12-second video to social media, which can be seen below.

In the brief clip, Slash states, "I think the record itself is probably the best one we've done so far. We're showing no signs of slowing down." That is followed by the phrase "Coming Soon" placed underneath the band's logo.

The as yet untitled album from Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will serve as the follow-up to Living The Dream, which was released in 2018. The new record will be the first release on new label, Gibson Records.

In July 2021, Slash commented, “It's a zenith in our partnership for sure and having worked so closely with Gibson for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with. It's perfect.”

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators is:

Slash – lead guitar, acoustic guitar

Myles Kennedy – lead vocals

Todd Kerns – bass guitar, backing vocals

Brent Fitz – drums, percussion, keyboards

Frank Sidoris – rhythm guitar

(Photo - Austin Nelson)