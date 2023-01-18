SLASH - Gibson Publishing Launches New Standard Edition Of "The Collection: Slash" Coffee-Table Book

The rock icon Slash has created The Collection: Slash, a premium, hardcover coffee-table photo book where he tells the story behind the instruments, he has used throughout his legendary music career, on countless hit records, and on stages worldwide in front of millions of fans. The Collection: Slash is available now in Custom, Deluxe, and Standard editions on Gibson.com.

Due to the success of the premium Custom and Deluxe editions, Gibson Publishing announced today, a new Standard edition of The Collection: Slash. The Standard edition offers a widely accessible version of the coffee-table book featuring 364 pages in hardcover, in a slightly more compact size of 240 x 340 mm (9.45 x 13.39”). The Collection: Slash Standard edition is offered at $149, order here.

Few artists have had as profound an impact on modern music as the rock icon Slash. From Guns N’ Roses to Slash’s Snakepit, and Velvet Revolver to his latest collaborations with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Slash brings his inimitable style and swagger to each project and continues to influence countless guitarists and musicians across generations and genres worldwide.

In The Collection: Slash, the guitarist draws new insights into the stories behind the music through exclusive interviews with Mark Agnesi (Director of Brand Experience at Gibson). At over 300 pages in length, The Collection: Slash is lavishly illustrated, a rare and collectible book with numerous photos of the guitarist and his impressive guitar collection, shot by the Gibson team, and legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin, whose relationship with Slash extends back to an early Guns N’ Roses portrait session from 1986. Written and edited by Gibson editor-in-chief Chris Vinnicombe, The Collection: Slash is a must-have for both Slash fans, as well as anyone who admires fine and rare guitars. Click here to view an excerpt from The Collection: Slash (book excerpt for viewing only from Gibson Publishing, do not publish excerpt without permission).

“It’s been a blast working with Gibson to create a platform for me to talk about my favorite thing, guitars,” says Slash. “This book is a great exposé of all the great guitars I've collected over many years.”

“Launching Gibson Publishing in partnership with Slash for our debut book The Collection: Slash marks an important milestone for all of us at Gibson Brands,” says Cesar Gueikian, Brand President of Gibson Brands. “We continue to leverage our iconic past and lean into the future creating more opportunities for music fans around the world to experience original storytelling. With Gibson TV, Gibson Records, and now Gibson Publishing, we are organically growing our own media platform that continues to create compelling original content. I am proud of what our media team led by Beth Heidt, Mark Agnesi, Todd Harapiak, Lee Bartram, and Chris Vinnicombe have accomplished together with the extended team. And I am grateful to Slash and his team’s partnership for our debut publication.”

The stunning book The Collection: Slash is the first release under Gibson Publishing which marks the next major step in the evolution of Gibson Brands’ media platform which promotes music experiences to fans worldwide. As with the recently launched music label Gibson Records--which released Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators’ acclaimed new album titled, 4 this year--the first project for Gibson Publishing is this premium book with Gibson Global Brand Ambassador and rock legend, Slash. Gibson Publishing is committed to sustainable and environmentally conscious publishing and uses FSC-certified and recycled materials wherever possible. Stay tuned for additional exciting releases from Gibson Publishing in the coming months, including print publications celebrating music milestones, brand stories, artist collaborations, and more.