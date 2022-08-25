SLASH Gives Unprecedented Access To His Guitar Collection In New Video; "The Collection" Book To Arrive In November

Gibson has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Have you ever wished you could ask Slash the stories behind the most prized guitars in his collection? In this episode of The Collection, host Mark Agnesi heads to Los Angeles to give us unprecedented access to Slash’s collection. From Jessica and his Longhorn Mockingbird to his 1958 Les Paul, one of the first two sunbursts that Gibson EVER produced - watch the full video and hear the history, back stories, and details on choice guitars in his collection."

The new book, “The Collection: Slash” from Gibson Publishing, will be available in November. This premium coffee table book explores in unprecedented detail the instruments Gibson Global Brand Ambassador and rock legend Slash has used on countless hit records and on stages worldwide, in front of millions of adoring fans.

For complete details, and to pre-order, head here.