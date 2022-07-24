SLASH On Coping With Fame - "If I'm Not Playing Guitar, I Try Not To Draw Attention; But At The Same Time, You Can't Resent It"

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash is featured in a new interview with Goldmine. He discusses his latest album with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Appetite For Destruction, and how he deals with fame. An excerpt is available below.

Goldmine: Do you still have the original Guns N’ Roses cover from Appetite on vinyl?

Slash: "Well, you have to understand — I mean, it’s like this for all the records I do — I don’t collect any of it. If you were to come to my house, you’d be hard pressed to know I was in a band. Or at least any band you had heard of. I mean there’s instruments around, but I don’t have any, like, souvenirs or anything special from the releases over the years. I don’t think I’ve ever owned the Appetite for Destruction record. And even if I did, I didn’t live anywhere, so I wouldn’t have any place to put it! Granted, I did have a lot of records I’ve kept. But I just never was one to sort of really collect records of the bands that I’m actually in."

Goldmine: How do you deal with all your fame? You said if I walked into your home I wouldn’t know if you were in Guns N’ Roses or Conspirators. How do you handle what’s been over 30 years of fame for you?

Slash: "It’s an interesting question, because someone like me, who is not really into fame for fame’s sake or that kind of thing, you have to appreciate that your path has brought you to having whatever recognition for whatever it is that you do. You know, you have to appreciate that. When someone has some sort of attachment to you for what you produce. So, I might not always be comfortable in a public situation, because my personality doesn’t lend itself to that. I always appreciate the fact that it’s because of whatever I did musically. It’s a double-edged sword kind of thing. I don’t like the sort of attention. If I’m not playing guitar, I try not to draw attention. But at the same time, you can’t resent it, because it means something for what it is that you do."

Read the complete interview here.

4 is Slash’s fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Myles Kennedy (Vocals), Brent Fitz (Drums), Todd Kerns (Bass & Vocals) And Frank Sidoris (Guitar & Vocals).

For 4, Slash and the band traveled across the country together to Nashville, TN, and recorded the new album at the historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile), revealing a stunning new sound and style all captured live in the studio. Cobb shared the band’s desire to lay down the tracks live, in the studio including guitar solos and vocals - a first for the group. The band’s previous albums over the last decade Apocalyptic Love, World on Fire, and Living The Dream have continued on an upward trajectory, all achieving Top 5 Billboard charting debuts in the U.S. and reaching the Top 10 on 12 major charts across the globe. To date, the three SMKC albums have now garnered 10 consecutive Top 5 Radio singles, spawned sold-out world tours, and have earned Slash and the band the best critical acclaim of their career.

Tracklisting:

"The River Is Rising"

"Whatever Gets You By"

"C'est la Vie"

"The Path Less Followed"

"Actions Speak Louder Than Words"

"Spirit Love"

"Fill My World"

"April Fool"

"Call Off The Dogs"

"Fall Back To Earth"

