SLASH On Creating Iconic Riff For GUNS N' ROSES Hit "Sweet Child O'Mine" - "It Wasn't A Warm-Up Exercise"

Guesting on the Eddie Trunk Podcast, Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash commented on the long standing rumour that the iconic riff kicking off off the band's hit "Sweet Child O' Mine" started life as a warm-up exercise.

Slash: "It was just me messing around and putting notes together like any riff you do. It was a real riff, it wasn't a warm-up exercise. At the time, it was just a song. Nobody had any designs for it to be a big hit or anything like that. It was just a song that we put together that was cool before we actually made the Appetite For Destruction record. So we put it on the record like that, and then the next thing you know at some point after the record had been released for a while, that song all of a sudden just took off. We're sort of blessed that we have something that's become as memorable as that. You can't really mock that. You have to appreciate that you have something like that in your career that you have a song that is really that effective. So it's cool."