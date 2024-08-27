SLASH Partners With Deko Entertainment For Limited Edition Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Vinyl

Deko Entertainment has teamed up with Slash, in conjunction with Universal Studios, for the first-time vinyl release of the "Music Of Universal Studios - Halloween Horror Nights". This is limited for sale at the Hollywood Universal Parks location, but Deko will have 100 of these amazing-looking vinyls available directly on their site.

It goes on sale to the public on September 5th, but subscribe to Slash's page on the Deko Entertainment site here, as it will be made available first to subscribers.

Tracklisting:

SIDE A

"Universal Monsters Rising"

"Live Again"

"The Monster Reborn"

"The Gypsy Theme"

"Sweet Licks"

"Dracula's Brides"

SIDE B

"The Danse Of The Dead"

"Kharis The Mummy"

"Silent Screams"

"We Belong Dead"

"The Final Scare"