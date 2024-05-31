SLASH Performs Acoustic Show At Amoeba Music To Celebrate Orgy Of The Damned Release; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Slash, the iconic, Grammy-winning Guns N' Roses guitarist and songwriter, visited Amoeba Hollywood to play a special acoustic set celebrating his star-studded new solo album, Orgy Of The Damned on May 29. Slash and his blues band vocalist/guitarist Tash Neal performed live at Amoeba Hollywood. Check out fan-filmed video below of the event.

“Slash - Live at Amoeba Hollywood” poster, designed by Luke Preece

Slash, has landed on the UK album charts with his new album, Orgy Of The Damned. The record enters the "Official Albums Chart Top 100" at #8. View the chart here.

A vibrant homage to the blues, Slash’s star-studded blues album Orgy Of The Damned is the sixth solo album of his legendary career. A collection of 12 dynamic songs that revitalize blues classics with a stripped-down approach, on Orgy Of The Damned Slash and his Blues band celebrate both well-known and largely undiscovered tracks while reinvigorating the songs with his inimitable guitar playing and the spirit of collaboration.

Order Orgy Of The Damned here.

Orgy Of The Damned tracklisting:

“The Pusher” feat. Chris Robinson (vocal and harmonica) Written by Wayne Hoyt Axton

“Crossroad Blues” feat. Gary Clark Jr (vocal, rhythm guitar, and solo) Written by Robert Leroy Johnson

“Hoochie Coochie Man” feat. Billy F. Gibbons (vocal, rhythm guitar, and solo) Written by Willie Dixon

“Oh Well” feat. Chris Stapleton (vocal) Written by Peter Alan Green

“Key To The Highway” feat. Dorothy (vocal) Written by Charles Segar, William Broonzy

“Awful Dream” feat. Iggy Pop (vocal) Written by Sam (Lightnin’) Hopkins, Clarence Lewis, C Morgan Robinson

“Born Under A Bad Sign” feat. Paul Rodgers (vocal) Written by William Bell and Booker T. Jones

“Papa Was A Rolling Stone” feat. Demi Lovato (vocal) Written by Barrett Strong, Jesse Norman Whitfield

“Killing Floor” feat. Brian Johnson (vocal) Written by Chester Burnett *Special guest Steven Tyler on harmonica.

“Living For The City” feat. Tash Neal (vocal) Written by Stevie Wonder *Special guest background vocals: Jenna Bell, Jessie Payo

“Stormy Monday” feat. Beth Hart (vocal) Written by T-Bone Walker

“Metal Chestnut” Written by Slash

"Papa Was A Rolling Stone" video:

"Oh Well":

"Killing Floor" video:

(Top photo - Gene Kirkland)