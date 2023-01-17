SLASH, ROBERT PLANT, OZZY OSBOURNE, DAVID LEE ROTH And Others Donate Items For Julien’s Auctions MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

Julien’s Auctions announced today the marquee lineup of items to be sold at MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, taking place live at Julien's Auctions and online at juliensauctions.com on Sunday, February 5.

This Official Grammy® Week event precedes the 65th Annual Grammy Awards® telecast. Proceeds will benefit MusiCares, the leading music industry charity. MusiCares provides the music community a support system of health and human services across a spectrum of need including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, unforeseen personal emergencies and disaster relief.

A dazzling array of instruments, wardrobe, personal items and memorabilia coming directly from some of today’s biggest names in music and the top artists of our time across all genres will hit the auction block with many to be sold to the public for the first time.

Three guitars from legendary MusiCares Person of the Year awardees will also make notable appearances such as a 2014 Gibson Les Paul electric guitar in burst finish signed by all five members of the legendary Fleetwood Mac lineup, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, when they were honored in 2018, as the first-ever band to receive the distinguished award. Nicks has added the inscription “Much Love” above her signature. The guitar is donated by Gibson and restored by Gibson’s Repair and Restoration Shop. Over their storied five-decade history of renowned musicianship, songwriting, vocal harmonies and camaraderie, the Grammy Award-winning pop rock band has given the world a lifetime of illustrious performances and some of the most beloved and best-selling music ever recorded, selling over 97 million albums worldwide and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of fame in 1998.

Another notable original painting heading to the auction block is by hard rock music legend/former Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth with his titled and signed acrylic on canvas “Dark Ocean”, who recently began exploring visual art during the COVID-19 pandemic and shared them on social media such as “Dark Ocean” (photo right) via his Twitter account on November 30th, 2021 (estimate $4,000 - $6,000).

Other highlights include (with estimates):

A 2015 black Gretsch George Harrison Duo Jet GH6128T electric guitar signed by Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant to the body. Housed in a tan tweed Gretsch hard case and accompanied by a photograph of Plant signing the guitar and the silver marker used to execute the signature ($2,000 - $4,000) (photo top).

A 2021 Slash Signature Gibson Les Paul electric guitar in an anaconda burst finish, signed by Slash to the body and featuring the rocker’s hallmark skull and crossbones doodle. Housed in a brown Gibson hard case containing a black Gibson ziplock bag of spare parts, a Tortex Slash Variety Pack of picks (his preferred brand), and a black Gibson guitar strap (photo top). Accompanied by a photo of Slash signing the guitar donated by Gibson ($2,000 - $4,000).

A black Gibson custom shop Flying V electric guitar signed to the body by fourtime Grammy Award-winning rockstar Lenny Kravitz. Kravitz has been a longtime player of the Gibson Flying V and can still be seen on stage playing one today. Accompanied by a photo and video of Kravitz signing the guitar donated by Gibson ($2,000 - $4,000).

Don Felder 2010 Gibson Les Paul “Hotel California” aged 1959 reissue electric guitar created in the image of Felder’s 1959 Les Paul, which he used on the majority of the solos on the Eagles’ iconic 1976 studio album, Hotel California, including the solo for the title track. A 1 of 100 made hand-aged instrument featuring a Custom Shop “Felder Burst” finish, designed exclusively for the creation of this guitar accompanied by sheet music of the song “Hotel California” signed by Felder ($4,000 - $6,000).

A stage-played 2022 Joe Perry Signature Gibson Les Paul electric guitar that has been signed by Perry above the guitar legend’s hallmark Aerosmith doodle of two wings enclosing the letter “A.” Perry used this guitar in Las Vegas while on stage with Aerosmith in 2022 (estimate: $2,000 - $4,000) (photo credit: Aaron Perry).

A circa 1990 postcard of The Who featuring band members Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey, and John Entwistle wrapped in an American flag that has been signed by Townshend, Entwistle and Daltrey ($600 - $800).

A 2022 Rolling Stones SIXTY 60th Anniversary European tour poster commemorating the band’s astonishing six decades together with “Hot Lips” logo graphics signed by members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood ($1,000 - $2,000).

A black Gibson SG electric guitar signed to the body by heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne from his personal guitar collection ($2,000 - $4,000).

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 1981 Hard Promises record album signed by Tom Petty ($800 - $1,200).

A clear Evans G2 drum head, stage-played by Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg and signed by him with “SLIPKNOT 2022” ($600 - $800) with a limited edition (77/100) Knotfest Roadshow Fall 2022 poster and signed by all 9 members of the Grammy Award-winning band Slipknot, who has sold 30 million records worldwide ($600 - $800).

“We are thankful for our continued partnership with Julien’s Auctions and for their commitment to supporting to those in need in the music community,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. “Not only does this great auction give fans a chance to own amazing pieces of music history, but it also helps MusiCares continue to provide a variety of services for musicians, stagehands, managers, touring crews, make-up artists, and more.”

