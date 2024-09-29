SLASH, SAMMY HAGAR, CHAD SMITH, DEMI LOVATO To Honor FOREIGNER At 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on October 19, 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland,Ohio.

The star-studded event will stream live on Disney+ at 7pm Eastern, and will be available to stream on-demand afterward. Highlights from the event will be broadcast during a 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony television special, airing January 1, 2025 on ABC.

Organizers have revealed several all-star lineups that will assemble to perform, and which Inductee they will be honoring. Those include:

Demi Lovato joins previous Rock Hall Inductees Slash, Sammy Hagar, and Chad Smith as they hit the stage to celebrate the career of Foreigner.

Keith Urban and Roger Daltrey are officially set to honor Peter Frampton.

Coming together to celebrate the career of Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers are none other than James Taylor, Kenny Chesney and Mac McAnally.

Chuck D will honor Kool & The Gang.

It has not yet been confirmed who will honor Ozzy Osbourne, or if the Black Sabbath frontman will perform himself.

Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, and MC5 are among the 16 artists named to the 2024 Inductee Class for The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. The complete list can be viewed below.

“It’s still hard to believe I’m about to be a two-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Ozzy Osbourne said. “I’m really looking forward to attending the induction ceremony in Cleveland this October. More importantly, I am so blessed to have had such an incredible career with amazing fans who have stuck by me through thick and thin over the years.”

