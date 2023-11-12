SLASH To Unveil Signature Magnatone Amp In 2024; Partnership With Marshall Amplification Will Continue

Earlier this week, it was announced that Guns N' Roses guitarist, Slash, will be developing a new amplifier with Magnatone. According to an official statement released by Slash, he will also continue his successful and decades-long partnership with Marshall Amplification.



Slash: "To clear up any misconceptions that might arise, although Magnatone and I have been working together to create a new Amp, I still maintain my long relationship with Marshall, and I look forward to continued collaboration with their incredible team."

According to a Music Radar report, Slash made an initial statement on the Magnatone collaboration, saying "I used a Magnatone 50-watt M-80 in the studio earlier this year and was blown away by how it sounded. Since then, I've been working with Magnatone on a 100-watt version of the M-80 and I absolutely love what they have come up with. It’s killer."

The General Manager of Magnatone, Rod Washburn, comments: "We could not be more excited that Slash embraced our quality engineering and commitment to tone excellence as the platform for designing his next generation of Signature amplifiers."

Slash is set to co-design the new signature model amp and 4x12 cab with Magnatone engineer Obeid Khan. It's due out in early 2024 when Slash will be touring it with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators.

Amp photo by Marshall Amplification