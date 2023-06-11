SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL Announce "Live In Moscow" Livestream, Drop Live Video For "Bratva"

Russian deathcore demolishers, Slaughter To Prevail, have announced a global livestream PPV event, "Live In Moscow", on Friday, June 16th at 7pm PT / 10pm ET, with the stream being available to ticket holders to watch on demand until 11:59pm on Sunday, June 18th.

Tickets for the global livestream can be purchased here, along with two new t-shirt designs. The live stream will feature the band's sold-out performance at 1930 in Moscow that took place on December 15th, 2021 in front of 2500 fans and is directed by Nikita Korzhov with sound by Aleksandr Zhelekov.

To give fans a taste of what to expect from the upcoming livestream event, Slaughter To Prevail have dropped a live video of their performance of "Bratva" from the show.

"Bonebraker"

"Agony"

"Zavali Ebalo"

"Hell"

"Bratva"

"Made In Russia"

"Chronic Slaughter"

"I Killed A Man"

"Death"

"Baba Yaga"

"Demolisher"

"King"

To date, Slaughter To Prevail have clocked up an impressive 971.1 million cross-platform streams.