SLAUGHTERROR Announce Debut EP Endless Lust For Gore; “Incarnation” Single Streaming

Death metal powerhouse Slaughterror is set to unleash their stunning debut EP, Endless Lust For Gore, on February 23 via Noble Demon.

Formed in 2022, Slaughterror is a formidable trio of talent hailing from the cold heart of Finland. Their music is a relentless onslaught of aggression and groove, capturing the essence of classic death metal. Drawing inspiration from American death metal giants like Six Feet Under and Cannibal Corpse, Slaughterror's sound takes you back to the golden era of the genre. The first single from the band's upcoming EP, entitled "Incarnation", is out now and accompanied by an intense video that perfectly complements the powerful death metal track.

Slaughterror comments: "‘Incarnation’ is a brutal and punchy death metal song about a man who projects his self-hatred upon the world, killing and tormenting anyone who he thinks is unworthy of this life. Crushing riffs and a great groove accompany this brutality."

Slaughterror's music is a testament to their deep love and admiration for the pioneers of the scene. While paying homage to the classics, they skillfully infuse their own modern twist, creating their very own powerful sound.

Beyond their endeavors in Slaughterror, the band members have notable roles in other projects within the metal music scene. Juuso Turkki, for instance, is a multi-talented musician who also plays in the dynamic outfit One Morning Left. Okko Solanterä is recognized for his contributions to Horizon Ignited, while Saku Moilanen is not only a guitarist for Slaughterror but also a mastermind of Red Moon Architect, as well as renowned studio producer within the metal music scene, shaping the sound of countless acts.

So stay tuned for the release of Endless Lust For Gore on February 23. The EP will be released digitally by Noble Demon; pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

“Incarnation”

“Victim”

“Endless Lust For Gore”

“I Am Death”

“Incarnation” video: