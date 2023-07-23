SLAVE STEEL Sign With Wormholedeath, Unveil Upcoming Album, In Fieri

London, UK based dynamic thrash / death metal powerhouse Slave Steel is thrilled to announce their official signing with Wormholedeath Records for their new album, In Fieri. The band's second studio release is set to unleash its sonic fury on September 15th, 2023.

After months of careful consideration, Slave Steel has found the perfect partner in Wormholedeath Records, a label known for its unwavering dedication to supporting and promoting cutting-edge metal artists. The band's relentless passion and musical prowess align seamlessly with the label's vision, making this collaboration a significant milestone in their career.

In Fieri marks a pivotal moment for Slave Steel, as they present their most ambitious and impactful work to date. This album is the result of an intense creative process, with the band pushing themselves to the limits of songwriting, production, and recording. Crafting a deeply immersive experience, Slave Steel embarked on an eight-handed journey, carefully sculpting each song to perfection. The result is a collection of tracks that transcend boundaries, allowing for moments of crushing heaviness intertwined with moments of clarity.

Slave Steel's latest offering, In Fieri, explores the concept of the butterfly effect and its role in shaping individual and collective destinies. The album delves into the inherent human drive to evolve, while weighing the consequences of every choice made along the way. Musically, Slave Steel strikes a delicate balance between an obscure, crushing sound and an unwavering commitment to clarity of listening, leaving listeners captivated and craving more.

To give fans a taste of what's to come, Slave Steel has released an album teaser, providing a glimpse into the sonic onslaught that awaits.

Led by Pil Nazar on vocals, Daniele Manganaro on guitar, Marco Agosta on bass, and Riccardo Priori on drums, Slave Steel brings an electrifying and emotive energy to their live performances. With a dedication to presenting their emotionally-charged values and social commentary, the band's distinctive sound continues to evolve and captivate audiences worldwide.

In celebration of their signing, Slave Steel has announced their first single and video, "Wake Up The Atom", which is scheduled for release on August 4th, 2023. Get ready to experience the full force of Slave Steel as they ignite the metal scene once again. Watch the single teaser below.

In Fieri artwork and tracklisting:

"Wake Up The Atom"

"2 Hours"

"Sorry About Death"

"Warm Up"

"In Fieri"

"Burden"

"Kantharos"

"What A Wreckage"

"F(r)ail"

