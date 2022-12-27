SLAVES TO HUMANITY Announce Multiple Show Dates In Washington

California-based rockers, Slaves To Humanity, have announced that they will be playing a string of shows in Washington in January.

"I’m really excited. It’s gonna be extremely refreshing. I absolutely love Seattle, and I cannot wait to show our music to a new crowd. It’s a little scary, but the excitement outweighs any fear I have," says Aidan Amini.

Shane Ryan adds, "Going on tour is one of the main things I’ve been looking forward to doing since I started playing drums, and now that we’re actually going to make that dream a reality is super surreal for me. This is going to be just the first of many tours we will be going on as a band and it’ll definitely be one to remember."

"I'm looking forward to it. There's something about being completely on our own that feels like a necessary stage in our journey. A little scary? Exciting? Definitely a bit of both," comments Nathan Johnson.

Pierce Akers also comments,"I’m excited but definitely nervous because I haven’t done anything like this, but this is definitely something that needs to happen for us to move on this musical boat."

Dates:

January

4 - Seattle, WA - The Funhouse

5 - Seattle, WA - Blue Moon

6 - Everett, WA - Tony V’s

10 - Seattle, WA - The Central

13 - Tacoma, WA - Airport Bar