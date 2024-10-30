SLAYER Confirmed For Louder Than Life 2025

Louder Than Life is returning in 2025 with… Slayer! Producers Danny Wimmer Presents is pleased to announce early details for the 11th edition of the fan favorite event, to be held at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY September 18-21, 2025.

After the effects of Hurricane Helene resulted in the cancelation of metal legends Slayer, the band will be headlining the festival next year to give fans another chance to see their much-discussed reunion set. Additional headliners and the full lineup for Louder Than Life will be announced this winter.

Early bird passes will go on sale in November, and fans are encouraged to sign up now to receive the latest updates and first access to passes here.

“We can’t wait to welcome fans back to finish what we started this year and celebrate the return of Slayer,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “Our team is hard at work finalizing an incredible lineup that we can’t wait to reveal this winter. It’s going to be epic, and we can’t wait to see everyone back in Louisville next September.”

DWP has also announced the benefits for 2024 passholders who were affected by the weather cancelation on Friday, September 27. Single-Day Friday pass holders can receive a full refund, or a credit applied to the purchase of 2025 passes while Weekend pass holders can receive a 25% refund or a credit applied to the purchase of 2025 passes. Fans will receive emails with all the details, including how to activate their offer.

For those who can’t wait until Slayer takes the Louder Than Life 2025 stage, the band welcomes all to check out their just-posted archive, Slaytanic Verses, which will take fans on a deep dive into Slayer’s diabolical 40+ year history of mayhem. The archive will be updated regularly with new collections and artifacts, as it explores different facets of the band's career. Fans are encouraged to check back often for an even deeper dive into the world of Slayer. Head here.