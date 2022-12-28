SLAYER Drummer PAUL BOSTAPH Performs "Reign In Blood" On The Final Campaign; Video

Slayer drummer, Paul Bostaph, has shared the video below, featuring his performance of "Reign In Blood" during one of the shows on The Final Campaign, the seventh and final leg of Slayer's farewell world tour in November 2019.

Earlier this month, Bostaph shared the following via Facebook: "It’s a real honor to be part of the Paiste family. Paiste sound is a major part of how I express myself on the drums. Time does fly! Thank you Paiste Cymbals] for giving me the opportunity to have you as a large part of my drumming career! Cheers!"

