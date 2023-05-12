SLAYER Guitarist KERRY KING Lists Las Vegas Mansion For $4.3 Million; Photos

Realtor.com has revealed that Slayer guitarist, Kerry King, has listed his ultramodern, boxy mansion in Las Vegas, NV.

King picked up the primo property brand-new in 2020 for $3,819,000, and now he’s asking $4,299,000 for the place. This 6,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, seven-bath, contemporary dwelling is certainly unusual to behold.

Australian photographer Peter Lik, who has ventured into real estate, oversaw the incredible details of this custom-built manse. There’s a beautiful floating staircase, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, gorgeous wood floors, and clean lines at every turn. Each room offers access to the sunny backyard and pool, via glass pocket doors.

Exterior shutters welcome fresh breezes into the house, which is especially delightful in the hot, Southwestern climate. But it gets chilly in the desert sometimes, so the fireplace in the primary bedroom suite comes in handy. And the adjacent bathroom is nearly unbelievable, with its massive vanity and a sculptural tub that sits in a window overlooking the pool.

There’s also a soaking tub outside the main bedroom, on the deck, and a sauna to nudge the luxury quotient upward. Speaking of, a wine room, pool house, and an outdoor kitchen with a bar are ready for top-tier leisure. And eco-aware buyers will appreciate the smart-home automation and solar technology, too.

Read more, and see photos of the home, at Realtor.com.