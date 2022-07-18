SLAYER Guitarist KERRY KING On His New Project - "I Won’t Be Dragging My Feet Much Longer"

Slayer guitarist, Kerry King, has told Metal Hammer that he “won’t be dragging my feet much longer” when it comes to his new project.

King revealed in 2021 that he has more than two records' worth of music written for the as-yet-unnamed band. Speaking to Metal Hammer, he says that fans of his old band won’t be disappointed when it comes to the new music.

“You know me, so you know what it’s going to sound like,” he says of the new material. “I played this new song for a buddy, and I said to him, ‘If there’s anything I’ve written in the last few years that sounds like Slayer, it’s this.’ And he said, ‘That sounds like you could have pulled it off of any Slayer record.' I actually made that riff up backstage at a Slayer show. We were walking to the stage and I got my phone out and recorded it so I wouldn’t forget it. That actually ended up being one of the last songs that I finished for the sessions, so when that hits the air, or stores, or Apple, or wherever it is that people buy music from these days, you can all play the guessing game discussion about which one it is.”

While King was cagey about who else will be in the band, he confirmed the involvement of former Slayer drummer, Paul Bostaph.

(Photo - Chad Lee Photography)