SLAYER / KERRY KING Drummer PAUL BOSTAPH To Unveil "Nocturne Kraft" Fine Art Collection In August; Preview Video

On August 22, drum icon Paul Bostaph (Slayer/Kerry King) will unveil a career first... a fine art collection made from drum performance.

Bostaph joins a highly select group of drum legends working in the medium with art team SceneFour. The collection, built in Los Angeles, features original works that showcases a new dimension in rhythm.

Says Paul: "On August 22nd I’m unveiling works of art made from my drumming with SceneFour called Nocturne Kraft. Rarely do they allow cameras into the studio, but here’s a quick look at the creation session."