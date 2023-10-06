SLAYER – New Set Of Knucklebonz Rock Iconz Statues Now Available For Preorder

Kerry King, Tom Araya and Jeff Hanneman from Slayer are featured as the latest offering in the KnuckleBonz limited edition collection. Preorder now to reserve; ships spring 2024. Preorder at Knucklebonz.com.

These statues are created using a team of highly skilled artists. Each statue is sculpted and cast in poly-resin and then hand-painted in fine detail. Each are numbered and come with a certificate of authenticity printed on the base. These limited-edition statues created by KnuckleBonz are highly collectible. Officially Licensed. Only 3000 of each statue are created.

In a Knucklebonz Q&A, the makers explain why there is no Dave Lombardo (drummer) statue and the inspiration behind each piece.