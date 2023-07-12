SLAYER – Rare 2003 Drum Cam Footage Of DAVE LOMBARDO Unearthed; Full Show Streaming

Full show drum cam footage of Dave Lombardo during Slayer’s show in St. Louis, MO at The Pageant has been uploaded online. The 90 minute show was filmed during the Jagermeister Music Tour which featured the band's iconic 1986 Reign In Blood album performed in its entierty. Video uploader Brad Nolan received permission to film the whole show.

He says in a pinned comment: “Looking back years later at how cool this was to film is an understatement. This was from the 2003 Jagermeister Music Tour, and it was a bit shocking we got permission to film the all-mighty Slayer. This is quite a unique angle too, enjoy!”