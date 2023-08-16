SLAYER – Repentless To Receive Reissue On Transparent Red Vinyl; Orange Cassette

Nuclear Blast Records is reissuing Slayer’s final album, 2015’s Repentless on Transparent Red with Solid Orange and Black Splatter vinyl and orange cassette on October 13.

Preorder here.

Repentless was BraveWords #1 album of 2015. The album peaked at #4 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and acheived Gold certification in Poland (10,000 units sold).

Repentless lineup:

Kerry King – guitars

Tom Araya – bass, vocals

Paul Bostaph – drums

Gary Holt – guitars