SLAYER Reunite At Chicago's Riot Fest 2024; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Slayer reunited for the first of three US dates this year at Chicago's Riot Fest 2024on September 22nd. Fan-filmed viedo can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"South of Heaven"

"Reborn" (first time live since 2014)

"Blood Red"

"Postmortem"

"Repentless"

"Payback"

"Temptation"

"Jihad"

"Seasons in the Abyss"

"Born of Fire"

"War Ensemble"

"Hate Worldwide"

"Disciple"

"Dead Skin Mask"

"Hell Awaits"

"213" (first time live since 1998)

"Mandatory Suicide"

"Raining Blood"

"Black Magic"

"Angel of Death"

Slayer are due to play Louisville's Louder Than Life (September 27th), and Sacramento's Aftershock (October 10th).