SLAYER's KERRY KING - "I’m Happy That AC/DC Have Been Making The Same Record For 50 Years. That’s Why I Like Them!"

In a new interview with Total Guitar in support of his new solo album, Slayer guitar hero, Kerry King, was asked what he looks for in a riff, and if there is anything he tends to rely on.

Says Kerry: "One thing that sticks out is my choice of chords and rhythmic patterns. I attribute a lot of that to Judas Priest, because they would write riffs that went from A to F and C, with icing here and there. And I think my go-to is more like E to F and G, or maybe G#. That idea turns up in most of my riffs. I don’t try to change that, it’s just where I end up.

“I probably base too many songs on that kind of progression, but most people probably don’t notice! There are no shocks on this album. I like bands to stay true to the sound that works. I’m happy that AC/DC have been making the same record for 50 years. That’s why I like them!”

Read the complete interview at Total Guitar.

King's debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, is out now via Reigning Phoenix Music. Stream / purchase From Hell I Rise here.

From Hell I Rise tracklisting:

"Diablo"

"Where I Reign"

"Residue"

"Idle Hands"

"Trophies Of The Tyrant"

"Crucifixation"

"Tension"

"Everything I Hate About You"

"Toxic"

"Two Fists"

"Rage"

"Shrapnel"

"From Hell I Rise"

