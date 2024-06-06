SLAYER's KERRY KING - "I’m Happy That AC/DC Have Been Making The Same Record For 50 Years. That’s Why I Like Them!"
June 6, 2024, 40 minutes ago
In a new interview with Total Guitar in support of his new solo album, Slayer guitar hero, Kerry King, was asked what he looks for in a riff, and if there is anything he tends to rely on.
Says Kerry: "One thing that sticks out is my choice of chords and rhythmic patterns. I attribute a lot of that to Judas Priest, because they would write riffs that went from A to F and C, with icing here and there. And I think my go-to is more like E to F and G, or maybe G#. That idea turns up in most of my riffs. I don’t try to change that, it’s just where I end up.
“I probably base too many songs on that kind of progression, but most people probably don’t notice! There are no shocks on this album. I like bands to stay true to the sound that works. I’m happy that AC/DC have been making the same record for 50 years. That’s why I like them!”
Read the complete interview at Total Guitar.
King's debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, is out now via Reigning Phoenix Music. Stream / purchase From Hell I Rise here.
From Hell I Rise tracklisting:
"Diablo"
"Where I Reign"
"Residue"
"Idle Hands"
"Trophies Of The Tyrant"
"Crucifixation"
"Tension"
"Everything I Hate About You"
"Toxic"
"Two Fists"
"Rage"
"Shrapnel"
"From Hell I Rise"
"Toxic" video:
"Residue" video:
"Idle Hands" visualizer:
Find Kerry King's live itinerary here.