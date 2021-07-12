SLAYER's TOM ARAYA Featured In ESP Guitars' Signature Series Spotlight; Video
ESP Guitars has released a new video, along with the following message:
"As the imposing bassist, songwriter, and vocalist of thrash metal legends Slayer, Tom Araya commands the entire stage. His signature basses are characterized by a sleek body shape and colossal tone, and embody Slayer’s aggressive and unforgiving sound."
Watch the video below, and see Tom Araya's Signature Series basses here.