SLAYER's TOM ARAYA Featured In ESP Guitars' Signature Series Spotlight; Video

July 12, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal tom araya slayer

ESP Guitars has released a new video, along with the following message:

"As the imposing bassist, songwriter, and vocalist of thrash metal legends Slayer, Tom Araya commands the entire stage. His signature basses are characterized by a sleek body shape and colossal tone, and embody Slayer’s aggressive and unforgiving sound."

Watch the video below, and see Tom Araya's Signature Series basses here.



