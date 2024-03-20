SLAYER – Super7 Show No Mercy Figure Now Available For Preorder

Super7 has released new figures based on Slayer’s debut album Show No Mercy with the hellish Minotaur beast featured on the album cover. Preorder at super7.com.

A description reads:

“In 1983, Slayer burst onto the LA heavy metal scene like an angry Minotaur hell-bent on destruction! This 7” scale, highly articulated Slayer ULTIMATES! Minotaur is inspired by the Baphomet Minotaur on the Show No Mercy cover art and is rendered in a dark grayscale as an homage to the album’s track ‘Black Magic.’

“Featuring intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, this figure also comes with an interchangeable head and multiple interchangeable hands, a removable soft goods cape, and sword accessory.”

