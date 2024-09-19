SLAYER Teams With Coney Island Saucery For "Raining Blood" Hot Sauce

Slayer have joined forces with Coney Island Saucery for the new "Raining Blood" hot sauce.

A message states: "We’ve created the ultimate hot sauce: “Raining Blood” - a tribute to Slayer’s iconic anthem. With a heat level of “Complete Brutality,” this sauce is only for the BRAVE. Perfect for spicing up pizza, wings, tacos and more. Get your First Batch Limited Release before it’s gone!"

Slayer are set to reunite for for three US dates - Chicago's Riot Fest (September 22), Louisville's Louder Than Life (September 27), and Sacramento's Aftershock (October 10).

Guitarist Kerry King spoke with Nikki Blakk about the upcoming shows.

Asked if there will be rehearsals prior to the Slayer dates, King reveals, "Oh yeah. I saw the e-mail today. I think it's six, seven days, but full stage rehearsal, everything. 'Cause we haven't played in five years."

Where will the rehearsals take place? "It's a private facility," says Kerry. "I don't know much about it. It's in Nowheresville, Pennsylvania, and I'm gonna be fucking stranded for a week. But we'll be burning shit every day, so I'll be excited for a little bit."

Nikki then suggests to Kerry that he doesn't want to miss the pyro cues after all these years. "Yeah. And there'll be different ones," he reveals. "There's some things you've seen before, things you haven't seen before. It's definitely the biggest Slayer show that I've ever seen on paper."

When Nikki says the Slayer retirement tour "was pretty big,", King adds, "Yeah, I liked it. This is still bigger, but we're headlining big-ass festivals, so we've really gotta show up."

Asked how he chooses a setlist for the shows, Kerry answers, "I think I've already got it. It's tough. I worked on it... I probably made, like, three or four different ones before I landed on the one that I sent to everybody."

