SLAYER Unleashes "Slaytanic Verses", An Unholy Digital Museum Showcasing A Deep Dive Into Band's 40+ Years Of Musical Mayhem; Video

Today, thrash metal icons Slayer pulls back the curtain on over four decades of brutal, malevolent, and inhumanly fast thrash and invites their fans to take the plunge into the abyss with the official launch of their new online museum, Slaytanic Verses.

In partnership with Definitive Authentic/Inveniem, this exclusive virtual museum offers a behind-the-scenes look at memorabilia rarely seen by the public, straight from the band's personal archives.

There's nothing quite like a Slayer concert and for fans yearning that thrill, the museum's first collection, 'Live Assaults: 1981 Through Today' will evoke memories of past concerts and provide a new perspective, by taking them backstage with items dating to the band’s 1981 inception in Huntington Park, CA. This collection will be constantly updated with new memorabilia and stories uncovered from the many years Slayer spent touring in front of audiences all over the world.

Slayer L-R: Dave Lombardo, Jeff Hanneman, Tom Araya, Kerry King; Photo credit: Alex Solca

Slaytanic Verses is a bonified virtual journey through Slayer’s amazing 40+ years of mayhem, and will be updated regularly with new collections and artifacts, as it explores different facets of the band's career. Fans are encouraged to check back often for an even deeper dive into the world of Slayer.

Throughout Slayer's history, the band has never faltered in unleashing its extreme and focused sonic assault and has remained crushing and brutal, steadfastly refusing to cater to the mainstream. Slayer's founding member, guitarist Jeff Hanneman, passed in 2013, and Exodus guitarist Gary Holt has been filling in for him since. Paul Bostaph, Slayer's drummer from '94 - '01, rejoined bassist/vocalist Tom Araya and guitarist Kerry King in 2013 and is back behind the kit to the very last show.

Slayer L-R: Paul Bostaph, Tom Araya, Gary Holt, Kerry King; Photo credit: Martin Hausler

In January 2018, thrash titans Slayer devastated metalheads across the globe announcing they were calling it a day, along with a mammoth final world tour. Launched on May 10, 2018, by the time the 18-month tour wrapped on November 30, 2019, Slayer had played 148 shows, saying goodbye to fans in 34 countries and 146 cities around the world and in 40 U.S. states. After 37 years, 12 studio releases, five Grammy nominations and two wins, an abundance of Gold albums and "Best..." awards from media outlets all over the world, Slayer's place in music history was secure as one of The Big Four (alongside Metallica, Megadeth and Anthrax): they helped define the thrash-metal genre. Even among peers of that quality, Slayer still proudly stands alone and remains one of the most influential bands in heavy metal history. With Tom Araya’s unmistakable vocals, Paul Bostaph’s hostile drums, Kerry King and Gary Holt's slaughtering guitar riffs, and-nasty-as-fxck lyrics, Slayer always whipped its fans into anarchistic, antichrist-fueled frenzies unmatched by any other act on the planet. All Hail Slayer.

See below for a brutal, 90-second-historical taste of S-L-A-Y-E-R-R-R-R-R-R-R!!!!!! Visit the Slaytanic Verses page at Slayer.net.