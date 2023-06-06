SLAYER x IGLOO - The First Thrash Metal Cooler Collab Spawned On "International Day Of Slayer"

Today, Igloo announces its collaboration with Slayer - one of the most distinctive, influential, and extreme thrash metal bands of all time - by unleashing the first-ever Slayer coolers.

Following suit with artists such as The Rolling Stones and Iron Maiden, and in partnership with Slayer’s licensing agent Global Merchandising, the all-new Slayer KoolTunes and Little Playmate coolers are available today in tribute to the "International Day Of Slayer", the annual heavy metal holiday that celebrates the legendary band. To check out the coolers and place an order, log onto igloocoolers.com/slayer. Also, coming later in 2023, Igloo will be expanding the collection to include Slayer drinkware.

“Collaborating with Slayer to capture the band’s distinct and influential look onto our world-famous coolers has been incredible,” said Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo. “Through our effectively chilling KoolTunes and Playmate, we’re providing Slayer’s legion of fans a unique and practical way to show their undying devotion to the band.”

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with Igloo and extend it to one of the pioneers of metal music. The collection Igloo has put together to honor Slayer will undoubtedly be a fan favorite and we look forward to doing more with Igloo and their talented team," said Jens Drinkwater, Head of Licensing Worldwide.

Slayer’s impact on thrash metal music is undeniable, and their influence can be seen in the artwork of this new cooler collection. The Slayer Reign In Blood KoolTunes ($174.99) - Igloo’s fan-favorite 14-quart (holds up to 26 cans) Playmate cooler with built-in, weather-resistant Bluetooth speakers - channels the band’s boundary-pushing third album, arguably the greatest speed metal album of all time. Additionally, Igloo designed the 7-quart (holds up to 9 cans) Slayer Graveyard Little Playmate ($39.99) with a black base, an all-black lid and skeleton graphics, an all-over design that wholly embodies the dark side and perfectly captures the band’s essence.

All metalheads can shop the brand-new Slayer x Igloo Cooler Collection now at igloocoolers.com/slayer.