SLIK TOXIK - Smooth & Deadly 1991 Debut EP To Be Released Digitally Next Week

In November 2021, Slik Toxik's full length debut album, Doin' The Nasty, was released digitally for the first time. In a follow-up interview, former frontman Nick Walsh revealed there were plans to have the band's Smooth & Deadly EP released digitally this year.

An official release date has now been confirmed for May 27th.

Tracklist:

"B.F.D."

"Riff Raff"

"Mass Confusion"

"Rachel's Breathing"

Following is an excerpt from the BraveWords interview with Nick Walsh:

"This was never about this being a big Slik Toxik re-release will all kinds of bells and whistles or a box set," Walsh says of the Doin' The Nasty reissue. "It was about making the album available digitally and that was it. First and foremost, it's something I've been thinking about for a long time and obviously talked about here and there with various members of the band over the years. I've also spoken with people over the years who were previously involved with EMI, and it didn't really get me anywhere until I reached out to some people who put me in touch with Universal. Universal had absorbed the EMI catalogue, and believe it or not they didn't know Doin' The Nasty wasn't out in the digital world."

"There's absolutely no money in doing this re-release. The money that was invested in Doin' The Nasty was never paid back, and that's just how the industry used to work. You'd get a deal, put out a record, and all the profits you were perceived to receive percentage-wise went to paying back the recoupables. That's why it's pretty funny to hear an artist say 'Oh, we've signed with a record label...' which is to some extent a marketing company."

To finally have this stuff come out and see the light of day is awesome. My wife and I were listening to the album on Spotify and I thought 'You know what, I'm damn proud of this record.' It was a good record and we gave it our all, we had some great times. It couldn't have been a Nick Walsh record or a Rob Bruce record or a Neal Busby record. All the hugs, the shows, fist fights, getting drunk together, being pissed off at each other... all of that stuff made Doin' The Nasty."

