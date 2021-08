SLIPKNOT Announce 2022 European Summer Tour

Slipknot have announced dates for a European tour in July / August 2022. Set to launch on July 15, in Moscow, Russia, the trek will run through August 15 in Malmo, Sweden.

Dates:

July 2022

15 - Moscow, Russia - Park Live Festival

17 - Kyiv, Ukraine - Upark Festival

20 - Bucharest, Romania - Romexpo

21 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Hills of Rock

23 - Athens, Greece - Release Festival

27 - Graz, Austria - Messe Open Air

28 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

August 2022

1 - Geneva, Switzerland - Arena

3 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Nepela Arena

5 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

7 - Gdansk, Poland - Ergo Arena

11 - Tallinn, Estonia - Saku Suurhall

15 - Malmö, Sweden - Arena